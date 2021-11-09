Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Zika virus: Nine new cases found in Kanpur, total count goes up to 98

Kanpur: Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito named Aedes aegypti (AP)
07:11 PM IST

  • Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit Kanpur tomorrow (Wednesday) 

Zika virus: Kanpur reported nine new cases of Zika virus on Tuesday. "The city has reported a total of 98 Zika virus cases. Hundred teams have been deployed in the Kanpur city for source reduction, 100 teams for home sampling, 50 teams for sampling and additional 15 rapid response teams (RRT) to check the spread of Zika virus," Dr Nepal Singh, Chief Medical Officer, Kanpur City, told ANI.

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is slated to visit Kanpur tomorrow (Wednesday).

Teams have been deployed for various tasks including surveying nearby areas and sampling of symptomatic people, said Dr Nepal Singh. He also said that the teams have been monitoring friends and relatives of infected patients for any possible infection.

The Health Department and Municipal Corporation of Kanpur is spreading awareness across the city including in Zika-affected areas such as Shyam Nagar, Koyla Nagar, Chakeri, Jagmau, and Air Force colonies.

Zika is a mosquito-borne virus that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes species of mosquito, which bites during the day. Symptoms of this disease are mild fever, rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or a headache. 

