Three more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala , taking the total reported cases of the mosquito-borne infection in the state to 41, of which 5 are active, Health Minister Veena George said on Wednesday.

Two residents of Anayara aged 26 years and 37 years and one person (25) from Pettah were diagnosed with Zika, minister George has said.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently, according to a PTI report.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities.

The first case of the Zika virus was confirmed in Kerala on 9 July.

A high alert has been flagged in all districts regarding the mosquito-borne virus.

