The total number of Zika virus cases in Kerala reached 51 as three more cases were reported on Monday.

On Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said that two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 48. She further notified, 4 cases were active.

As per the state government's release on Sunday, a 27-year old resident from Kazhakoottam and a 37- year-old resident of Pangappara, both in Thiruvananthapuram, were the ones who tested positive for the virus.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.





As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities.

(With inputs from agencies)





