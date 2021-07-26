Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Zika virus update: 3 more test positive in Kerala, infection tally reaches 51

Zika virus update: 3 more test positive in Kerala, infection tally reaches 51

Premium
On July 15, five people in Kerala were diagnosed with the Zika virus
1 min read . 06:41 PM IST Livemint

  • On Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said that two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 48. She further notified, 4 cases were active.

The total number of Zika virus cases in Kerala reached 51 as three more cases were reported on Monday.

The total number of Zika virus cases in Kerala reached 51 as three more cases were reported on Monday.

On Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said that two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 48. She further notified, 4 cases were active.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

On Sunday, state Health Minister Veena George said that two more people tested positive for Zika virus in Kerala taking the total number of reported cases of the infection to 48. She further notified, 4 cases were active.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As per the state government's release on Sunday, a 27-year old resident from Kazhakoottam and a 37- year-old resident of Pangappara, both in Thiruvananthapuram, were the ones who tested positive for the virus.

As per the state government's release on Sunday, a 27-year old resident from Kazhakoottam and a 37- year-old resident of Pangappara, both in Thiruvananthapuram, were the ones who tested positive for the virus.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and other district administrations have intensified preventive activities.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!