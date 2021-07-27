Zika virus update: 5 more test positive in Kerala, total infections at 56

With five more persons, including two minors, testing positive for Zika virus, the infection tally in Kerala has been pushed to 56, state Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday. Currently, 8 cases are still active in the state.

A state government release stated, the five who tested positive were aged 38, 17, 26, 12 and 37 and were residents ofAnayara, Pettah, Karamana, Poojappura and Killipalam, respectively, in Thiruvananthapuram.

The virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

None of the infected patients are admitted to hospital and all are stable, the release said.

On Monday, three more cases of Zika virus were reported from the state. The minister had said three Thiruvananthapuram natives, aged 53, 21 and 30 years, tested positive for the infection and this was confirmed at the virology lab at the Medical college here.

The day before that, a 27-year old resident from Kazhakoottam and a 37- year-old resident of Pangappara, both in Thiruvananthapuram, were the ones who tested positive for the virus.

The first case of the mosquito-borne viral infection in the state was confirmed on July 8 in a 24-year-old pregnant woman.

As part of efforts to reduce the spread of the mosquito-borne disease, the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation and district administrations have intensified preventive activities, including fogging for the next few days and set up of a control room.

(With inputs from agencies)

