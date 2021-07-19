With two more people testing positive for the Zika virus in Kerala , the state's total reported cases of the infection reached 37, of which seven are active, Health Minister Veena George on Monday said.

A 41-year-old woman from Kattaikonam, Thiruvananthapuram and a 31-year-old doctor from Kumarapuram were diagnosed with the virus.

The mosquito-borne virus was confirmed in tests conducted at the Virology Lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.

On 16 July, a meeting was held by state Revenue Minister K Rajan and George on working together, alongwith the Local Self Government department, for preventing the spread of communicable diseases and to strengthen the sanitation committees at the ward level.

The first case of the Zika virus was reported in Kerala on 9 July. A high alert has been flagged in all districts regarding the mosquito-borne virus.

Zika virus not a pandemic but of grave concern

According to top experts, Zika is a virus of 'grave concern'.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Dr Naresh Gupta, director-professor of Delhi's Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) said, "Zika virus isn't a pandemic but Zika virus is of grave concern as compared to Coronavirus. Coronavirus is spread across individuals in huge numbers but with a mortality rate of 0.2 percent. Most of them tend to settle down and the recovery rate in our own country is also close to 98 percent, despite all these big numbers."

"Zika is a virus of grave concern. Zika virus is something that is occurring in local outbreaks. So, I think if it's occurring in a given state or place, sentinel surveillance must have picked up these cases," he said.

Dr Naresh also warned, "Whenever there is an outbreak, they are usually in big numbers. It isn't a pandemic. However, one must not underestimate such figures. Even in the case of the Coronavirus, there are three thousand varieties that occur in the bats. So, if you look at other viruses, there are thousands of viruses. Most of these viruses will keep coming and going whenever we have fear."

Further, he explained, "This is a known virus. Maybe there is an unknown variant of this virus. We need sentinel surveillance, which means if you know that you have a disease coming up about which we were/are aware of some of the symptoms, that's where detailed lab analysis becomes very important. Then you can identify the different viruses. I am sure that, once they have done the surveillances and picked up these cases with wider testing, they would be able to control it."

