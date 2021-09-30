The richest Indians of 2021 list is out, and it seems Cancerians had the best year. According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021, wealthy Indians having the zodiac sign Cancer saw 92% surge in their fortunes in the last one year, followed by Gemini, Taurus and Pisces.

The report also highlighted that overall, Virgos and Geminis made best entrepreneurs in India, leading the way with 9% of list each, followed by Aries.

Moreover, in a 5-year period, Cancer rich listers created most wealth, followed by Sagittarius and Aries.

Best year for Cancerians:

India's richest with the star sign Cancer, comprising business personalities such as Gautam Adani, Shiv Nadar, Benu Gopal Bangur, had a great year, almost doubling their wealth amid the Covid-ravaged economy.

Furthermore, the report highlighted that Geminis comprising LN Mittal, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Byju Raveendran, saw a cumulative 77% increase in wealth, followed by Taurians with 68% rise in wealth.

Also, Pisces, Sagittarius and Scorpio had a good year with a wealth increase of 59%, 58% and 50%, respectively in the last year.

Others with star signs among the top 10 are Capricorn, Libra, Aquarius saw around 40-44% increase in wealth.

However, Aries, Leo and Virgo did not enjoy much luck, but still saw 19-37 per cent increase in wealth, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2021.

Overall, the report stated that Mukesh Ambani, whose Zodiac sign is Aries, continued to be the richest man of India for the 10th consecutive year with a wealth of ₹7,18,000 crore, driven by Reliance Industries' retail and telecom operations. Meanwhile, Gautam Adani & family moved up two places to the second spot in this year's list with ₹5,05,900 crore.

Five individuals still make the India Top 10 after ten years, led by Mukesh Ambani and followed by LN Mittal, Dilip Shanghvi, Kumara Mangalam Birla and Shiv Nadar. Whereas, there were four new faces in the India Top 10 this year, despite the cut-off being up by 60%, showed the list of the 10th annual ranking of the richest individuals in India.

