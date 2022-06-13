Zoho co-founder feels ‘present WTO regime is destined to collapse’; explains why

The main problem with global trade, in other words, is not trade barriers like tariffs and quotas, but rather with a system that encourages (and even requires) that countries compete by directly or indirectly lowering wages, the finance professor says adding, “In fact the WTO actually makes it easier for countries to compete by lowering wages. The more they drive down frictional trading costs, the easier it is for countries to resolve their domestic demand deficiencies by externalizing them through persistent trade surpluses."