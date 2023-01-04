Zoho software engineer run over by truck in Chennai, firm blames ‘bad road’1 min read . 04:43 PM IST
- Zoho techie S Shobana died instantly while her brother escaped with injuries from the accident but is alive and being treated
A 22-year-old techie was run over by a truck after she fell down from her two-wheeler while trying to avoid a pothole in Chennai. The victim, identified as S Shobana, was working as an engineer with Zoho, a private tech company.
A 22-year-old techie was run over by a truck after she fell down from her two-wheeler while trying to avoid a pothole in Chennai. The victim, identified as S Shobana, was working as an engineer with Zoho, a private tech company.
While on her way to drop her younger brother at school, Shobana lost control of her vehicle after bumping onto a pothole and fell down. A truck, which was trailing behind her vehicle carrying m-sand, couldn’t stop on time and ran over her.
While on her way to drop her younger brother at school, Shobana lost control of her vehicle after bumping onto a pothole and fell down. A truck, which was trailing behind her vehicle carrying m-sand, couldn’t stop on time and ran over her.
She died instantly while her brother escaped with injuries from the accident but is alive and being treated.
She died instantly while her brother escaped with injuries from the accident but is alive and being treated.
"A truck which was coming right behind them ran over the woman, killing her on the spot. The boy escaped with injuries," Poonamalli Police officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
"A truck which was coming right behind them ran over the woman, killing her on the spot. The boy escaped with injuries," Poonamalli Police officials were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Talking about her demise, Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho tweeted, "One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho."
Talking about her demise, Sridhar Vembu, CEO of Zoho tweeted, "One of our engineers, Ms. Shobana died tragically when her scooter skidded in the heavily potholed roads near Maduravoyal in Chennai. She was taking her younger brother to school. Our bad roads have caused a tragic loss to her family and Zoho."
The incident happened on the Maduravoyal Tambaram bypass road on Tuesday. Following the incident, the truck driver was arrested on Wednesday, police officials said.
The incident happened on the Maduravoyal Tambaram bypass road on Tuesday. Following the incident, the truck driver was arrested on Wednesday, police officials said.
Following the accident, the civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road. The truck driver Mohan has been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence, Poonamallee police informed.
Following the accident, the civic authorities repaired the damaged portions of the road. The truck driver Mohan has been arrested on charges of rash driving and causing death by negligence, Poonamallee police informed.