Zoho's Sridhar Vembu credits engineers who ‘stayed in India’ after Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu on Wednesday, October 8, expressed gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter informed that he has switched to Zoho Mail for his correspondence. Sridhar Vembu also dedicated this to the hard-working engineers of the company who toiled hard in Zoho over the years, as he emphasised that they chose to stay in India.

Sridhar Vembu said, “Thank you Sir, for your faith in us🙏 I dedicate this moment to our hard working engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat🙏”

Earlier in the day, Amit Shah took on X to inform that he has transitioned to a new email service provider, Zoho Mail, for his correspondence, and requested everyone to use his Zoho mailing address.

Amit Shah said, “Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp @ http://zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter.”

In a major push towards self-reliance and reducing dependency on foreign softwares, the Ministry of Education (MoE) directed its officials to use Zoho Office Suite for official work.

In a circular to its officials, the education ministry said, “By embracing Zoho's indigenous office tools, we empower India to lead with homegrown innovation, strengthen digital sovereignty, and secure our data for a self-reliant future.”

“The directive aligns with the government's vision of transforming the country from a service economy into a product nation and building a self-reliant ecosystem in technology, hardware, and software.”

The circular was titled ‘Strengthening digital sovereignty under Swadeshi movement’. Also Read | Zoho's Sridhar Vembu says Arattai is finally catching up with WhatsApp with this key security feature

About Zoho Mail Zoho Mail is a secure and ad-free email hosting service developed by Zoho Corporation, an Indian multinational technology company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Launched in 2008, Zoho Mail is part of the larger Zoho Workplace suite, which includes tools for office productivity, collaboration, and communication.

Known for its strong privacy standards and data protection policies, Zoho Mail provides encrypted email transmission, two-factor authentication, and servers primarily hosted in India and the United States. It is widely used by businesses, professionals, and government organisations seeking a privacy-focused alternative to global email providers.

Zoho Mail is gaining popularity as an alternative to Gmail as users seek a privacy-focused and free email experience. The email service from Zoho is gaining popularity among professionals and small business owners because of its custom domain support, ad-free interface and enhanced privacy features. Zoho Mail is an ideal choice for users who want more control over their inbox and prefer a productivity-focused approach.