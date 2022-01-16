In view of increasing restrictions amid mounting concerns over rising Covid-19 cases in the country, Zoho Co-founder and CEO Sridhar Vembu took to Twitter to share the reasons why central and state governments must reconsider when it comes to another Covid-19 lockdown.

His tweets drew attention to the impact of lockdowns on a vast percentage of Indian population earning its livelihood daily.

Highlighting that lockdowns hurt the poorest citizens in the country, he tweeted, “in early March 2020, I asked our employees to return to their home towns and work from home. We have also started over 20 rural offices since then. Having said this, I sincerely hope our central and state governments avoid lock downs. They hurt our poorest citizens the most."

The key issue to consider would be that, “only a relatively small percentage of our population has regular paycheck jobs (that would be all of the Twitter audience!). A vast percentage of our population is earning its livelihood daily. We have supplied over a million meals during Covid so we see this reality," he tweeted.

He further highlighted that the privileged have the option to work from home but it is not the case for manufacturing workers and industries. Lockdowns also impact the lives of rural children who don't have access to schools and cannot afford online classes. He wrote, “while we are privileged to be in software so could work from home, manufacturing companies cannot. Lock downs hit those industries and workers hard. Rural children have seen no school for nearly 2 years and they do not have the computers or bandwidth to afford online classes."

Vembu urged the central and state governments to consider the reality of a vast number of daily wage earners, manufacturing workers and rural school children with little to no access to education during a lockdown. “Considering the reality of vast numbers of daily wage earners, manufacturing industry and its workers, school children, particularly rural children, I hope our central and state governments avoid lock downs. This issue goes beyond politics," he wrote.

In his tweets, Vembu further noted that “this issue goes beyond politics" as lockdowns can cause grave distress to rural population of the country.

