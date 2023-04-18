Zojila avalanche: Vehicular movement halted for 2 days along Srinagar-Leh Highway

Prior to this, in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued. Baramulla police had informed through a statement that three teams, comprising twenty-one foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing. The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.

