Zojila avalanche: Vehicular movement halted for 2 days along Srinagar-Leh Highway

Zojila avalanche: Vehicular movement halted for 2 days along Srinagar-Leh Highway1 min read . 06:48 AM IST
A snow avalanche hit Zojila Pass along Srinagar-Leh Highway on Monday burying two trucks under it.
After an avalanche occurred in Kargil's Zojila Pass area, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered restrictions on vehicular movement for two days in the region.
A snow avalanche hit Zojila Pass along Srinagar-Leh Highway on Monday burying two trucks under it. "The decision was triggered amid fear of fresh avalanches," the administration said.
As per ANI report, a total of four truck drivers had minor injuries in the incident but their condition is stable now.
In the past three months, Jammu and Kashmir has issued many avalanche warnings. Earlier on Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) had issued an avalanche warning for 4 districts. The state disaster management authority had said that a 'low danger level' avalanche is likely to occur above 3200 to 3500 meters above sea level over Doda, Kishtwar, Bandipora and Kupwara districts in the next 24 hours.
The people living in these areas were also advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas for safety purposes till further orders, the SDMA had said.
Prior to this, in February this year, two foreigners were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg. As many as 19 stranded tourists from overseas and 2 local guides were rescued. Baramulla police had informed through a statement that three teams, comprising twenty-one foreigners and two local guides, went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing. The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where they went skiing.
On receiving information, Baramulla police mobilised joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the avalanche site. In a joint operation, personnel of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in February rescued a man buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara
Earlier this month, seven persons were killed in Sikkim after an avalanche hit a site near Sikkim's Nathu La mountain pass. In this regard, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the tragic avalanche in Sikkim, saying he was "distressed" by the mishap.
(With inputs from agencies)
