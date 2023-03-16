Home / News / India /  Zojila Pass connecting Kashmir with Ladakh reopened in record 68 days
Back

New Delhi: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reopened the 3,528-metre high Himalayan Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir with Ladakh on Thursday, months after being disconnected from the rest of the world due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley.

“The pass at 11,650 feet which acts as a gateway between Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir was kept open for traffic till January 06, 2023 through relentless snow clearance operations amidst tough weather conditions, ensuring that the Pass remained closed for only 68 days this year as compared to 73 days last year and 160-180 days in the yesteryears," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Zojila is a strategic pass that provides a vital link between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh, and it is key to operational preparedness of the armed forces.

Since the first week of February, 2023, the snow clearance operations were undertaken from both sides of the pass by Project Beacon and Vijayak, located in J&K and Ladakh respectively.

“After sustained efforts, the connectivity across Zoji La Pass was initially established on 11 March, 2023. Thereafter, efforts were made to improve the road conditions to create safe passage of vehicles," it added.

Likewise, Razdan Pass which provides the only road connectivity between the Gurez Sector and the Kashmir Valley has also been successfully reopened on 16 March 2023 after a gap of just 58 days.

Other important passes at Sadhna, Pharkiyan Gali and Zamindar Gali have been kept open throughout the winter season.

Speaking on the occasion, Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, VSM, DGBR commended the Karamyogis of Project Beacon and Project Vijayak in achieving this feat.

Lt Gen Chaudhary said, “Early opening of the Zojila and Razdan Passes will facilitate augmentation of supply of essential goods and services for people of Ladakh and Gurez Valley."

The DGBR further said that the trial movement of vehicles has been conducted successfully today and the decision to open the road for civil traffic will be taken by the Civil Administration after the conduct of joint inspection.

