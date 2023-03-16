Zojila Pass connecting Kashmir with Ladakh reopened in record 68 days1 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 04:43 PM IST
The pass at 11,650 feet which acts as a gateway between Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir was kept open for traffic till January 6, 2023
New Delhi: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) reopened the 3,528-metre high Himalayan Zojila Pass, which connects Kashmir with Ladakh on Thursday, months after being disconnected from the rest of the world due to heavy snowfall in Kashmir valley.
