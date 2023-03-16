Zojila Pass connecting Kashmir with Ladakh reopened in record 68 days

“The pass at 11,650 feet which acts as a gateway between Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir was kept open for traffic till January 06, 2023 through relentless snow clearance operations amidst tough weather conditions, ensuring that the Pass remained closed for only 68 days this year as compared to 73 days last year and 160-180 days in the yesteryears," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.