Home / News / India /  Zoji-La pass on Srinagar-Leh highway closed due to heavy snowfall
Srinagar-Leh highway passing through Zoji-La closed for civilian vehicular movement till further orders, due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather, the Ladakh Administration informed today. 

Under the influence of fresh cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan and neighboring areas heavy rainfall and snowfall in expected over J&K, Ladakh and other areas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted. 

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 07th and isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls on 08th. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th and over Uttarakhand on 08th Jan.

