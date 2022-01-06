Zoji-La pass on Srinagar-Leh highway closed due to heavy snowfall

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Srinagar-Leh highway passing through Zoji-La closed for civilian vehicular movement till further orders, due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather, the Ladakh Administration informed
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Srinagar-Leh highway passing through Zoji-La closed for civilian vehicular movement till further orders, due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather, the Ladakh Administration informed today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Srinagar-Leh highway passing through Zoji-La closed for civilian vehicular movement till further orders, due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather, the Ladakh Administration informed today.
Under the influence of fresh cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan and neighboring areas heavy rainfall and snowfall in expected over J&K, Ladakh and other areas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.
Under the influence of fresh cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan and neighboring areas heavy rainfall and snowfall in expected over J&K, Ladakh and other areas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.
Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 07th and isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls on 08th. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th and over Uttarakhand on 08th Jan.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 07th and isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls on 08th. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th and over Uttarakhand on 08th Jan.