Zojila tunnel breakthrough achieved, all-weather Kashmir-Ladakh connectivity moves closer | Watch

A major breakthrough was witnessed on Tuesday by the Zojila tunnel that connects Kashmir's Sonmarg to Ladakh's Minamarg as a blast broke through the last 2.5 metres of the project that cuts through the Himalayas.

With this breakthrough, the two ends of the world's longest single-tube bi-directional bypass have now been connected, as per officials who spoke to news agency PTI.

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This tunnel will cut travel time between Kashmir and Ladakh from 1.5 hours to a mere 15 minutes.

The final breakthrough was attended by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, who pressed the remote button that blasted the site near the tunnel's East Portal in Ladakh Union Territory's Minimarg.

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Gadkari said regarding the tunnel, "This tunnel is state-of-art. This tunnel has been constructed with world class safety standard, and it will provide all weather connectivity to Leh, Ladakh. I visited Ladakh when I was BJP president and people told me that everything remains closed for six months and there's connectivity. It pained me to see how the locals here are facing so many difficulties. Our government came to power in 2014 under the leadership of PM Modi and he gave highest priority to infrastructure development. I was handed over the responsibility of this department and then this project was initiated. The original tender of this project was ₹12,000 crore and I am happy to announce that all the work related to this project has been completed in ₹7,000 crore and we have saved at least ₹5,000 crore. This is not just a tunnel but a lifeline."

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Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah were also present.

The breakthrough has been achieved six months ahead of schedule, as per officials of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

"We have worked for this tunnel day and night in challenging weather conditions, and completed it without any accident," project engineer Manmohan Singh told AFP.

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More than 3,000 workers have been involved since 2020 in excavating the tunnel.

Yousef Es'haghpour Rahimabadi, the Authority Engineer for the project, said that around 85 per cent of the total work has been completed as of now, as per PTI.

Yousef, who is from Iran, told ANI regarding his involvement and the project: "I am from Iran. I am proud of it. I can say I am proud that about 80% of the project is already finished; the remaining 20% might take another two years or so to complete fully. Regardless, the breakthrough is a major event for the tunnel, and we are happy that, under the current system, we have managed to execute this project effectively. It will take roughly another two and a half years for the tunnel to fully open. However, in a dire emergency, especially if the Army needed to use it, it might be possible to utilise the tunnel for a short period, although under normal circumstances, it is not feasible to use it yet..."

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The tunnel will be made accessible for the public in February 2028, as per officials. Civil works will take 7-8 months to be completed, after which the electrical works will commence.

Details on the tunnel The tunnel is 9.5 metres wide, 7.57 metre high, and 13.153 km long. It is a single-tube, two-lane road tunnel shaped like a horseshoe. It is at a height of around 11,578 feet above sea level.

Besides cutting short the travel time between Kashmir and Ladakh, this geostrategically important tunnel on the Srinagar-Leh National Highway will provide year-round, all-weather connectivity for the locals.

The tunnel, which stretches from from Baltal in the Ganderbal district of central Kashmir to Minimarg in Drass district of the Union Territory of Ladakh, has an 18-km approach road.

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The agency behind the project is Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL). It has used the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) to navigate the fragile geology of the region and pierce through the Himalayas. Including the approach road and bridges, stretching from Sonmarg to Minimarg, the entire project is around 31-km long.

The tunnel's utility will be the most during the winter months, and will help both civilian and military mobility across the treacherous Zojila Pass that is usually rendered shut for traffic for three winter months due to heavy snowfall.

With agency inputs

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