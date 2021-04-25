Zomato and Paytm open donations to provide for oxygen concentrators

Bengaluru: Online foodtech platform, Zomato and payments major, Paytm on Sunday launched their donation drives to help hospitals and families of individuals affected by covid, source oxygen concentrators and other health-related supplies.

Further, both companies claim to have sourced supplies of oxygen concentrators and are looking to place orders through donation proceedings.

The news comes at a time when several hospitals and health institutions across the nation’s capital and other parts of the country are running out of oxygen supplies for patients suffering with covid.

Through its not-for-profit arm, Feeding India, Zomato is partnering with logistics firm Delhivery to source concentrators and related supplies to help hospitals and families in need.

As a part of the ‘Help Save My India’ initiative, Zomato is raising ₹50 crores for Feeding India over the next few days to address the acute shortage of oxygen cylinders and concentrators in the country.

“We have already kickstarted the effort, and now need your help to raise ₹50 crores for Feeding India in the next few days (hours?) to save hundreds of thousands of lives. If we raise more, we will get more oxygen," said company founder Deepinder Goyal on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The news comes just a day after Delhivery announced that it will be flying charter flights at subsidised prices with help of its airline partners to help importers get access to oxygen concentrators and other covid-relief resources in the country.

Delhivery is planning two flights in the coming week and will keep adding capacity depending on the demand.

“We've been getting a lot of queries for the import of essential items and could see that there is a shortage of air cargo capacity, especially from China. To tackle this, we've decided to place our own charters temporarily, in collaboration with our airline partners. We are going to fly these charters at subsidized prices to ensure that a capacity crunch on air freight does not delay or make the logistics of these essential items prohibitive. Besides the air movement, we will also help with local movement at both ends and assist with customs clearance, again through partners, in India," said Sandeep Barasia, chief business officer and managing director, Delhivery.

On the other hand, Paytm Foundation also claims to have sourced supplies of different sizes of oxygen concentrators and is raising ₹2 crores to donate them to health institutions across the country.

Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that Paytm will be matching the amount donated by individuals to double the supply of concentrators in the country.

“India needs your help with oxygen shortage . We have sourced supplies of different size of oxygen concentrators. We want to double the count we order and bring here. So please donate here https://m.paytm.me/oxygen and Paytm will match every rupee," said Sharma on Twitter.

On Saturday, the Centre decided to waive off the customs duty and health cess on import of oxygen and oxygen related equipment for three months with immediate effect, in line to boost the oxygen availability in the country.

Several Gurugram-based founders have also came together to launch a fundraiser named ‘Mission Oxygen’ to provide for 3,000 oxygen concentrators to 14 hospitals along with Maharashtra and Delhi government, Mint reported earlier.

