Zomato and Paytm open donations to provide for oxygen concentrators

“We've been getting a lot of queries for the import of essential items and could see that there is a shortage of air cargo capacity, especially from China. To tackle this, we've decided to place our own charters temporarily, in collaboration with our airline partners. We are going to fly these charters at subsidized prices to ensure that a capacity crunch on air freight does not delay or make the logistics of these essential items prohibitive. Besides the air movement, we will also help with local movement at both ends and assist with customs clearance, again through partners, in India," said Sandeep Barasia, chief business officer and managing director, Delhivery.