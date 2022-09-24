'Zomato are you offline?’: Food delivery platform down, netizens react

'Zomato are you offline?’: Food delivery platform down, netizens react1 min read . 09:33 PM IST
- Popular food delivery platform, Zomato has stopped its services for unknown reasons
- Citizens took to social media platforms to react
"We're currently not accepting orders online. We'll be back soon.," this was what Zomato displayed when residents of the country thought of ordering food online on Saturday. The situation is particularly dire in Delhi as the city is witnessing continuous rain for 3 days now and besides traffic jams, waterlogged areas and potholes, residents will also have to deal with hunger now.
The company has not given any official information about the reasons for the pause in services. Meanwhile, the citizens took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Zomato taking down its services. Some were confused, some sarcastic and some simply disappointed.
The popular food delivery platform has an order volume of around 500 million across the country and the number is expected to reach 1.6 billion by 2026. The platform is also an employer of lakhs of gig workers who also seem to suffer economically due to the halt in services.
