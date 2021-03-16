"I don't want to make it more complicated, let the truth win. If not, I will fight it legally. I have a mother with co-morbid conditions, my father died 15 years back, I am the only breadwinner for my family. I am working in Zomato for the past 26 months with 4.7 ratings. As of now, the company has blocked my ID until this case completes and assured of taking it back once the matter resolves," he added.
Chandranee on Tuesday narrated the incident on one of her social media handles, where she can be seen with a bloody injury on her nose.
In the video, Hitesha Chandranee showed people her bleeding nose, claiming that Zomato delivery person Kamaraj had forcibly entered her home and hit her while she was speaking to a Zomato customer care executive regarding the late order.