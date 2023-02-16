Zomato begins ‘The Shelter Project’ for delivery partners to take a break
- Sharing the minutes of the 'Shelter Project', Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in his blog post said that the firm has already two Rest Points operational in Gurgaon and is planning to create more rest points in the most densest clusters of the food delivery business.
Aiming to give some rest to the delivery partners, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced ‘The Shelter Project’ on 16 February that will include ‘Rest Points’ for them.
