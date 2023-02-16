Zomato begins ‘The Shelter Project’ for delivery partners to take a break

Aiming to give some rest to the delivery partners, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced ‘The Shelter Project’ on 16 February that will include ‘Rest Points’ for them.

Sharing the minutes of the 'Shelter Project', Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal in his blog post said that the firm has already two Rest Points operational in Gurgaon and is planning to create more rest points in the most densest clusters of the food delivery business.

He also took to Twitter and wrote, "Announcing 'The Shelter Project' – we've started building public infrastructure (Rest Points) to support the well being of delivery partners of various companies."

"Rest Points are also becoming great points of convergence for all our delivery partners (including companies like Zypp); it was wonderful to connect with and get feedback from our delivery partner community today," Goyal added.

Goyal in his blog mentions that the initiative aims to foster a better environment to improve their ‘physical and mental health’ and ‘support the gig economy.’

"These rest points are more than just a place to take a break between deliveries. They offer clean drinking water, phone-charging stations, access to washrooms, high-speed internet, a 24×7 helpdesk and first-aid support," Goyal's blogpost says.

Earlier on Tuesday, Goyal issued a statement titled ‘Attrition Problem At Zomato’ over what he said was ‘a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months.’