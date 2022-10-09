Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal might drop your next delivery at your doorstep1 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2022, 04:05 PM IST
Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal once in every three months dons the trademark red T-shirt to deliver orders and still no one recognises him, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naukri.com owner, revealed. The Zomato senior managers, including Deepinder Goyal, has been doing this for the past three years.