Zomato boss Deepinder Goyal once in every three months dons the trademark red T-shirt to deliver orders and still no one recognises him, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Naukri.com owner, revealed. The Zomato senior managers, including Deepinder Goyal, has been doing this for the past three years.

"Just met Deepinder Goyal and the Zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him," Bikhchandani tweeted.

Just met @deepigoyal and the @zomato team. Delighted to learn that all senior managers including Deepinder don a red Zomato tee, get onto a motorcycle and spend a day delivering orders themselves at least once a quarter. Deepinder tells me that thus far nobody has recognised him — Sanjeev Bikhchandani (@sbikh) October 7, 2022

Zomato users laud the exercise commenting on it as ‘inspiring’ and ‘Superb initiative’.

I recognized him but why embarrass him unnecessarily? It's his job, one said

I recognized him but why embarrass him unnecessarily. It's his job. — Red Bull Russia (@redbullrussia) October 7, 2022

The superb initiative, nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights. Anything similar lined up for Restaurant owners? another added.

Superb initiative , nothing like being close to the customer. Incredible insights.



Anything similar lined up for Restaurant owners ? — Rahul Upadhyay (@Rahulvichaar) October 7, 2022

Numerous insights zomato can generate via customer-centricity initiatives, commented another.

Numerous insights @zomato can generate via customer centricity initiatives. — Avtar Madan (@avtar_madan) October 7, 2022

After a hiatus of two years, Zomato has brought back its food carnival – Zomaland. The event will bring together 400+ restaurants, spanning over four months and seven cities.

The carnival-style event was put on the back burner amid the pandemic-induced restrictions. In 2019, the foodtech giant hosted Zomaland for the second time, when it registered over 150K visitors, 300+ restaurants and served 370K+ dishes. Besides food, the company also had music and stand up events from artists all over the country.