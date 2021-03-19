Instagram influencer Hitesha Chandranee who had accused a Zomato delivery man of assaulting her in Bengaluru, has released a statement on her Insta page, saying she had been harassed, abused, and threatened.

In the statement released by Chandranee on Instagram, she said posts made by "certain celebrities" who accused her of being responsible for the incident have "hurt" her.

"The posts made by certain celebrities accusing me of being responsible for the incident have hurt me immensely as these are the people I look up to," Chandranee wrote on Instagram.

The Bengaluru woman also said that she "would not risk" her "life, reputation, respect and peace of mind by orchestrating anything" and urged everyone to "not express any opinion till the trial is completed by the appropriate legal forum".

Denying rumours that said she left the city to evade police investigation, Chandranee said she is in Bengaluru and is cooperating with the probe.

"I have been cooperating with the police and have not left Bengaluru as spread by various quarters. Bengaluru is home for me," she wrote in the post.

In a series of Instagram stories earlier, Parineeti Chopra wrote that the treatment meted out to Zomato delivery executive Kamaraj, if he is innocent, is "inhuman" and she wanted the food delivery app to "publicly report" the truth.

"Zomato India - PLEASE find and publicly report the truth...If the gentleman is innocent (and I believe he is), PLEASE help us penalise the woman in question. This is inhuman, shameful and heartbreaking...Please let me know how I can help...#ZomatoDeliveryGuy (sic)," Parineeti Chopra had tweeted earlier.

Read Hitesha Chandranee's full statement here:

Since the incident occurred, I have been harassed, abused and my life has been threatened. I have kept my silence as anything I say gets twisted. I do not have any PR agency to support or back me. I have had to take medical treatment for my nose which was fractured due to the incident. I have received many calls from various people using repulsive and threatening words against me. They have threatened my life and have even threatened to harm my family. I am being assaulted online in all platforms, be it email, WhatsApp, youtube, instagram in addition to regular calls and messages.

Online narratives say that I asked for free food, but it was Zomato which had an offer that they would not charge me, if the food was delivered late. People unconnected with the incident have been commenting without knowing the ramifications their words might cause. The posts made by certain celebrities which accuse me of being responsible for the incident have hurt me immensely as these are the people I look upto. The comments of such people have an impact.

There have been many attempts made through social media to pressurize me to withdraw the complaint. I am a law abiding citizen of India who firmly believes in the judiciary. I have been cooperating with the police and have not left Bengaluru as spread by various quarters. Bengaluru is home for me. I just wanted to share the incident but instead, my words have been further twisted. I live by myself in Bengaluru and the past few days have been very difficult for me and I am worried about my safety. A neutral probe by the investigative agencies will bring out the truth and I look forward to it.

I would not risk my life, reputation, respect and peace of mind by orchestrating anything as attributed to me. I appeal to all netizens not to express any opinion till the trial is completed by the appropriate legal forum.

