Food delivery aggregator Zomato's Founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday took to LinkedIn to share an official statement regarding what he called ‘chatter’ about attrition problem in Zomato. 'There's been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months', the letter read referring to the top-level exits that plagued the company.

Recently, Zomato saw four top-level exits in the span of two months — between 7 November 2022, and 2 January 2023. This includes Siddharth Jhawar, a vice-president at the company, Rahul Ganjoo, head of food delivery and new initiatives, co-founder Mohit Gupta, and Chief Technology Officer Gunjan Patidar, who was also the company's earlier employees.

In the official statement, Zomato talks FACTS. The letter informs, “there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company."

“More than 50% of the top ~50 people at Zomato are more than 7 years old at the company. Many of these folks are on their second (and third) stint at Zomato, and have been around since 2011/12", the letter added.

“We are proud of the high performance, culture driven organisation that we are creating, and will continue to look for high quality talent which wants to commit to a growth mindset, and extra- terrestrial performance.",

Recently, Goyal had also shared an article in the company's Q3FY23 shareholders’ letter. In that he said that several people in the company are in their second or third stint with Zomato.

“They did that once the company’s context changed, or when they changed their form. Sometimes, both. All of this works for us wonderfully. The entropy our people create in the organisation by leaving and then coming back is fantastic, to say the least, and propels the organisation forward," Goyal had said.

Zomato shared their earnings for the third quarter of the fiscal year, which saw its losses widen to ₹347 crore, from ₹251 crore reported in the preceding quarter. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,948 crore, up 17 percent sequentially.

Revenue from operations rose 75% to ₹1,948 crore for the December quarter as compared to ₹1,112 crore in the corresponding period of last year. On a sequential basis, revenue improved by 17% as against ₹1,661 crore reported for Q2FY23.

Excluding Blinkit business, Zomato turned positive at the operating level in January even as the food delivery business witnessed a slowdown.