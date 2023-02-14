Zomato CEO clarifies on company's ‘attrition problem’: 'There's been a lot of chatter'
- In the official statement, Zomato talks FACTS. The letter informs, ‘there are more than 200 people at Zomato who have spent more than 7 years at the company.’
Food delivery aggregator Zomato's Founder and CEO, Deepinder Goyal on Tuesday took to LinkedIn to share an official statement regarding what he called ‘chatter’ about attrition problem in Zomato. 'There's been a lot of chatter about the culture at Zomato after a series of exits over the last few months', the letter read referring to the top-level exits that plagued the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×