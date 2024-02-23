Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal on Friday shared a tweet about a person with disabilities making deliveries on a wheelchair. Deepinder Goyal reposted the tweet shared by shared by X user Naraayan Kannan, wherein a delivery person is seen riding a customised motorised wheelchair. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The post that gained internet's attention was captioned, "Dear @zomato and @deepigoyal. More of this please. Best thing I’ve seen in a very long time from your company. Despite the errant drivers who have made life hell on the roads, this is a special moment. This is as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!"

The image showed the delivery agent seated in his customised wheelchair. The photo's caption described the scene as the “best thing" they had seen in a long time, emphasising the delivery agent's unique tale and pushing for more diversity from Zomato. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This tweet was reported by Zomato's Deepinder Goyal.

Earlier this months, a Delhi court had issued a summons to food delivery app Zomato in a civil suit seeking a restraining order against the company from continuing its services allowing users to order "hot and authentic food" from "iconic restaurants" across the national capital.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a Gurugram resident, which claimed Zomato was engaging in the "false and fraudulent" practice of delivering fresh food from well-known restaurants under its sub-category, 'Dilli ke Legends'. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On 8 February, Zomato reported a quarterly profit that beat market expectations on Thursday, aided by increased demand during the men's Cricket World Cup and the festive period.

Shares, which had climbed 22% in the December quarter, rose more than 3% after Zomato posted a profit for the third straight quarter.

According to reports, Indian consumers ordered in more during the men's Cricket World Cup, which took place between 5 October and 19 November. This, coupled with the festive season, when Zomato and its Softbank-backed rival Swiggy bring in a lion's share of their yearly sales, helped boost the topline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zomato stock price went up today, 23 February 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 162 per share.

