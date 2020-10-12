Zomato CEO says food delivery in India has reached pre-Covid levels

New Delhi: The food delivery volumes in India have reached pre- COVID-19 peaks, Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said today.

"Happy to share that India food delivery volumes have reached pre-COVID peaks. A number of cities are now at over 120 per cent of pre-COVID peaks," Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal said in a tweet.

The food delivery industry continues to show strong signs of recovery. It is steadily growing to pre-COVID levels, with the overall sector clocking ~85%+ of pre-COVID GMV — up from ~75%+ last month.



Read our Mid-COVID Report 2 (Sep ’20) here: https://t.co/i7nWQlIk9n



[1/3] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) September 23, 2020

In a series of tweets, he added that food delivery is one of the safest recreational options available to the customers during the pandemic.

"Going forward, we anticipate the food delivery sector to continue to grow at around 15-25 per cent m-o-m for the foreseeable future," he added.

"Since March 23rd, 2020, we have delivered a total of 9.2 crore orders – and there have been zero reported cases of COVID transmission through food delivery, or our food delivery agents," Goyal said.

"The last few months have been full of shocks and surprises. We salute the hard work of our delivery partners, along with thousands of our restaurant partners who demonstrated great agility in implementing world class safety practices to ensure that our customers stay safe," Goyal said.

I am so glad that in these very testing times, young internet companies are creating so many jobs in the country, and are leading India’s economic recovery from the front.



[6/n] — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, with an increase of 66,732 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 71,20,539 today, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The toll due to the disease has reached 1,09,150 in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. Among other top states are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

