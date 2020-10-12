Zomato CEO says food delivery in India has reached pre-Covid levels

Meanwhile, with an increase of 66,732 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 tally reached 71,20,539 today, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The toll due to the disease has reached 1,09,150 in the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. Among other top states are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.