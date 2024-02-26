A funny interaction on social media gained widespread attention when a customer's food order on Zomato sparked a playful exchange reminiscent of a popular Instagram meme.

In this game, participants typically engage in a series of silly phrases and actions, such as saying “Ek machhli" (one fish) followed by “Paani mein gayi" (went into the water), while incrementally adding to the count of fish. Also Read: ‘Renting my 2 BHK in Indiranagar,' viral Bengaluru man's rent hike sparks meme trend The humorous banter between the customer and Zomato tapped into the spirit of this game, delighting many online users. In a post on X, Zomato posted a screenshot of the chat.

The replies on the post came in swiftly, “If you reply to me like this, I'll head over to Swiggy," indicating a humorous threat to switch to a competitor's service.

Also Read: Here's how netizens reacted to Pakistan Election result with memes, jokes and satires: 'Pakistan Army has never won….'

Another retorted, “It was a prepaid order, so the money went ‘Chappak Chappak’ into the water," playfully referencing the transaction and adding to the amusement.

View Full Image Users humorously replied to Zomato's post on X.

At the time of writing, the post had accumulated 8.6k likes, 169 comments, and 428 reposts, showcasing its widespread popularity and engagement across social media platforms.

Also Read: ‘British would've fought to get independence..if..,’ hilarious memes flood web on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday

A username ThatCurlyFoodie wrote, "See they are more entertaining,' while another wrote, “Waah Zomato, Bahut Khoob".

View Full Image Online users reply to Zomato's post on X. (Photo: Zomato/X)

A user wrote, “When two meme-addicted persons meet each other." While another wrote, "A great dialogue between customer and custormer care."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!