Ek machhli paani mein gayi..Chappak’, Zomato's epic reply to customer is viral now

 Livemint

Zomato's screenshot of a playful chat with a customer sparked widespread amusement online, with responses reflecting the humorous tone of the interaction.

The humorous banter between the customer and Zomato. (Photo:Zomato/X)
The humorous banter between the customer and Zomato. (Photo:Zomato/X)

A funny interaction on social media gained widespread attention when a customer's food order on Zomato sparked a playful exchange reminiscent of a popular Instagram meme.

In this game, participants typically engage in a series of silly phrases and actions, such as saying “Ek machhli" (one fish) followed by “Paani mein gayi" (went into the water), while incrementally adding to the count of fish.

The humorous banter between the customer and Zomato tapped into the spirit of this game, delighting many online users. In a post on X, Zomato posted a screenshot of the chat.

The replies on the post came in swiftly, “If you reply to me like this, I'll head over to Swiggy," indicating a humorous threat to switch to a competitor's service.

Another retorted, “It was a prepaid order, so the money went ‘Chappak Chappak’ into the water," playfully referencing the transaction and adding to the amusement.

 

Users humorously replied to Zomato's post on X.
View Full Image
Users humorously replied to Zomato's post on X.

At the time of writing, the post had accumulated 8.6k likes, 169 comments, and 428 reposts, showcasing its widespread popularity and engagement across social media platforms.

A username ThatCurlyFoodie wrote, "See they are more entertaining,' while another wrote, “Waah Zomato, Bahut Khoob".

Online users reply to Zomato's post on X. (Photo: Zomato/X)
View Full Image
Online users reply to Zomato's post on X. (Photo: Zomato/X)

A user wrote, “When two meme-addicted persons meet each other." While another wrote, "A great dialogue between customer and custormer care."

Published: 26 Feb 2024, 10:58 AM IST
