Food delivery aggregator Zomato has ended up in news for more than corporate reasons several times, however, not once was it because one of their delivery person offered to bring ‘Secret Ganja (marijuana)’.

One of a kind, isn't it? A netizen took to microblogging site ‘X’ to share the chat her roommate had with a Zomato delivery person. It shows that the delivery person had informed her room mate that he is on his way with the food order, and went an extra step to ask if she needs any thing , like ‘Secret Ganja’. The last bit was written in Devanagari script. Sharing the image, Sakshi Jain wrote, ''So my roommate had placed an order from @zomato last night, and this is what the delivery guy texted her.'' She also attached a screenshot of the message that read, ''I am on my way to deliver your order. Kuch chahiye aap ko. Secret Ganja (Weed), etc.'' Take a look here

The tweet that has now gone viral, garnered a barrage of hilarious reactions, with some people joking they needed such a caring Zomato delivery person too.

One user played on the word 'ganja' and wrote, ''Plot twist - he is from kesh Kanti and he's asking if you're secret ganja ( bald ) and need some hair oil."

Another joked, ''Itna caring bnda (Such a caring guy)''.

A third said, ''Aise delivery Wale sabko mile (May everyone get such a delivery guy)''. A fourth added, ''Order at 2 AM midnight... you too might get such an inquiry.'' Another said, ''haha.. Thats why Zomato's share prices are increasing this much.''

Zomato stock price went up today, 11 September 2023, by 1.89 %. The stock closed at 99.46 per share. The stock is currently trading at 101.34 per share. Zomato stock's low price for the day is ₹99.21 and the high price is ₹102.5.