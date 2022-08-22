A food blogger Saurabh Panjwani took to Instagram to share about a delivery partner who is carrying their daughter and their toddler son to every delivery address assigned
While the internet is replete with awe-inspiring narratives of food delivery person overcoming hardships to provide for themselves and their families, this particular story of a person who is also a delivery partner with Zomato is bound to take the trophy.
A food blogger Saurabh Panjwani took to Meta's Instagram to share a short video where he introduces his viewers to a delivery partner who is carrying their daughter and their toddler son to every delivery address assigned.
That's right! Not one child clinging to the person, but two while they complete numerous delivery assignments handed to her. The clip shared by Panjawani has had the internet in awe as it went viral quickly, so much so that it reached the Guragaon based food delivery aggregator, who replied most immediately.
Panjwani's video shows a person who had been assigned to deliver the food he had ordered. Panjawani asks the delivery partner about their work and the children, to which the person informs that they carry the little daughter with them and their son helps with the deliveries at work.
“I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything," read the caption.
See the video here
The video has gone viral with over 1 million views and garnered several reactions after it was shared three weeks ago by the food blogger. Zomato has also replied to the video. They enquired about the woman’s contact details for assisting her with child care benefits.
“Please share the order details in a private message so that we can reach out and help out the delivery partner," Zomato commented.
Meanwhile, Zomato has been in the news for rolling back their 'Pro' and 'Pro Plus' programmes for its consumers. The Gurgaon-based company had introduced Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus by upgrading its Zomato Gold programme to Zomato Pro in the year 2020.
When contacted,the food delivery firm replied, "Please allow us to inform you that Zomato Pro/Pro Plus is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new experience for you. We will get back with an update soon."
Further Zomato shares have been in uptrend after hitting its new 52-week low of ₹40.60 apiece on NSE last month. This food platform stock has risen from around ₹46.80 to ₹63.10 apiece levels in August 2022, logging around 35 per cent rise this month. The company management has promised to meet the break even in next four quarters.
