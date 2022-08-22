Food delivery firm Zomato has announced that it is going to discontinue its 'Pro' and 'Pro Plus' programmes for its consumers.The Gurgaon-based company introduced Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus by upgrading its Zomato Gold programme to Zomato Pro in the year 2020.

When contacted,the food delivery firm replied,"Please allow us to inform you that Zomato Pro/Pro Plus is unavailable for renewal as we are working on a new experience for you. We will get back with an update soon."

According to the reports the firm isworking with restaurant partners to craft a new programme.

Zomato Pro members used to get additional benefits across a wide selection of restaurants — from fine dining hotspots to legendary restaurants, cafes, bars as well as quick-service restaurants.

Zomato Pro members in India used to get access to exclusive delivery offers, which was over and above any deals available to other Zomato users. Pro members will also get priority delivery on Zomato. This means that any order placed by a Pro member will jump to the front of the real-time queue when we look for a Zomato Valet to deliver your order. This will lead to your orders getting delivered 15-20% faster (on an average) than what you experience right now during peak dinner times.

Zomato Pro also had a money-back guarantee — if you don’t save 2x the subscription fee of Zomato Pro within the subscription period Zomato would auto-refund your subscription fee at the end of the year,