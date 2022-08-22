Zomato discontinues its premium membership program. Key things to know1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 01:47 PM IST
- Please allow us to inform you that Zomato Pro/Pro Plus is unavailable for renewal, Zomato said in a reply when contacted
Listen to this article
Food delivery firm Zomato has announced that it is going to discontinue its 'Pro' and 'Pro Plus' programmes for its consumers.The Gurgaon-based company introduced Zomato Pro and Zomato Pro Plus by upgrading its Zomato Gold programme to Zomato Pro in the year 2020.