Zomato discontinues its premium membership program. Key things to know

Zomato Pro members in India used to get access to exclusive delivery offers, which was over and above any deals available to other Zomato users. Pro members will also get priority delivery on Zomato. This means that any order placed by a Pro member will jump to the front of the real-time queue when we look for a Zomato Valet to deliver your order. This will lead to your orders getting delivered 15-20% faster (on an average) than what you experience right now during peak dinner times.