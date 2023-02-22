Zomato, an online food delivery service, announced on Wednesday that it will provide inexpensive fresh meals prepared by real home chefs. It has announced the launch of 'Zomato Everyday', a home-style meal offering.

As the pilot project, Zomato Everyday has been currently made available in select areas of Gurugram only, with fresh meals starting at only ₹89.

In a blog post, Deepinder Goyal said, “Zomato Everyday will bring you closer to home by serving you meals that make you feel at home."

“Our food partners collaborate with home chefs, who design each recipe with love and care to serve you home-styled, wholesome food at the best prices within minutes. By using only the finest ingredients, the food not only tastes delicious, but every dish is of the highest quality," he added.

Also, he tweeted "Introducing Zomato Everyday - experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps. With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home. ❤️ Read more here: https://zomato.com/blog/zomato-everyday #ZomatoEveryday".

Introducing Zomato Everyday - experience the comfort of affordable homely meals delivered to your doorsteps.



With menus designed by real home chefs, we hope this reminds you a little of your home. ❤️



Read more here: https://t.co/y3FzSFBETE#ZomatoEveryday — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 22, 2023

The food partner will collaborate with the home chefs to serve wholesome food.

“Simply browse the menu, customise your meal, and have hot and tasty food delivered right to your doorstep within minutes," said the company.

Zomato says that this is a big opportunity that hasn't been used much yet in a market like India.

Zomato Everyday will also initially be available in a few Gurgaon neighborhoods.

The ongoing offering, Zomato has said, will see its food accomplices team up with home cooks who will configure home-style feasts beginning from ₹89, which the organization says will be conveyed "in practically no time".

However, startups that have previously attempted a similar product have not been successful.

As an experiment, Swiggy launched "Swiggy Daily," a separate app for home-style meals, in 2019. This app was discontinued in 2020 due to low demand.

(With inputs from agencies)