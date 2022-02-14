This Sathyabhama University final year student of computer science and engineering caught the attention of Food Delivery giant Zomato's attention, and for all the right reasons.

Read below to find out why.

Dikshita Basu's LinkedIn profile says she is a final year student of Tamil Nadu's Sathyabama University and that she is a product designer. The student has several internships in the field to back her creative capability claim.

However, her valentine's day proposal for Zomato has caught the company's CEO of Food Delivery Rahul Ganjoo and Zomato Design Lead Vijay Verma's attention.

Basu created a presentation and tagged Zomato on it while posting it on LinkedIn.

“This Valentine’s Day I want to ask Zomato out, for an Internship. So, to apply... I thought to curate something that is worthwhile," her post read.

The computer science student has keen interest in product design and her presentation suggested changes to the Zomato's food delivery application. She listed out alternatives to improve the user experience for the application.

See the post below

View Full Image A page from Dikshita's presentation

Basu's "Valentine Special Internship Proposal" suggested re-positioning the "Drafts" folder or improving user-flow while uploading pictures.

Basu also suggested that the 15-second videos of food provision, also known as "Zomato Zing" can be used to place orders or book a table if they draw the customer's attention and interest.

Basu's adorable illustrations will also attract the viewer's attention.

The unique internship proposal has gone viral on social media with nearly 8,000 'likes' and over 400 comments since being shared this morning.

CEO of Food Delivery Rahul Ganjoo was also seen replying to the proposal. Ganjoo promised to get back to her shortly.

"Appreciate the effort Dikshita Basu! We'll be in touch shortly," he wrote in the comments section.

Others were seen making promises of feeding their office team Biriyani ordered via Zomato, if she lands the internship.

Zomato Design Lead Vijay Verma also commented on her post with "Great work".

This is not the first time an internship application with a difference has gone viral online. Last year, a 21-year-old from Mumbai landed his dream internship at CRED, thanks to the 3D video with which he applied to the company.

