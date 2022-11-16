With Earth at 8 billion, Zomato has a message for veg biryani lovers

Food aggregator Zomato has a message for veg-Biriyani lovers, now that the population of the world has reached 8 billion. The United Nations on 15 November informed that the global population had reached the 8 billion. However, Zomato noted that even though the world population surged to 8 Billion, it still misses a considerable number of ‘Veg- biriyani lovers’.
“The world now has 8 billion people and 0 veg biryanis" Zomato wrote on Twitter. The post was shared on 15 November.
The sudden surge in global population triggered a meme-fest. Twitter heading the carnival.
Biriyani, the most loved dish among food-lovers, is a mixed rice dish originating in the Indian subcontinent. It is made with Indian spices, rice, and usually some type of meat or in some cases without any meat, and sometimes, in addition, eggs and potatoes.
While this is an essentially an non-veg dish, the taste coming from the juices of meat, veg biriyani lovers have more often than not frowned upon. They have been the object of ridicule for making a meat dominant dish vegetarian, Zomato jumped the wagon and took a dig at them too.
At a time when veganism is trending, Biriyani lovers have stuck to the tradition and only decided to stick to mutton, chicken in their biriyani.
Zomato's post garnered a lot of reaction and they were sarcastically hilarious at best.
"Veg Biryani??? Disappointment kehte hain usse," a user wrote.
While many refuse to believe that there is something called veg-biriyani, some said Zomato's tweet was ‘epic’.
“Vegetarians be like: our veg biryani is our veg pulao/fried rice and it is 1 in a billion." one Twitter user defended.
“There is no vej biriyani... those are Palau" wrote one.
One user also wrote, “Cancelling my veg biryani order rn (Right now)".
“#8billionpeople in this world and the only thing common between all of them is Mitochondria is the power house of their cells" wrote another.
