Zomato receives National award for its livelihood project for persons with disabilities from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India

• Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, announces building of a new program to support children of delivery partners with disability • Zomato's livelihood project for persons with disabilities is focused on empowering individuals with disabilities as delivery partners | Commits to onboarding 5,000 persons with disabilities into the Zomato team NEW DELHI, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zomato, India's online food ordering and delivery platform, has received the prestigious National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, by the Government of India. This recognition highlights Zomato's impactful livelihood project for persons with disabilities, which empowers persons with disabilities by providing them with livelihood opportunities as delivery partners. The National Award celebrates exceptional efforts to foster inclusivity and inspire others to contribute to a more equitable society. This distinguished award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, to Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato, at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, today. Launched in December 2022, Zomato's livelihood project for persons with disabilities, in collaboration with NeoMotion Assistive Solutions, focuses on empowering individuals with disabilities to be on-boarded as delivery partners by using customized 'NeoFly' wheelchairs and 'NeoBolt' motorized clip-ons. Zomato supports the initiative by waiving onboarding fees, registering wheelchairs separately, and assigning short-distance deliveries to the participants, enabling a smoother integration into the ecosystem. To further this mission, Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO of Zomato, has announced the building up of a new program to support the children of delivery partners with disabilities, as part of his earlier pledge to support the education of children of delivery partners. "Honoured to receive the National Award for our livelihood program for persons with disabilities. These initiatives have allowed us to create an inclusive and empowered workforce within the gig economy. Looking ahead, we're looking at onboarding 5,000 individuals with disabilities into the Zomato team. On a personal note, I am also pledging to support the education of children of delivery partners with disabilities, with the goal of creating a special program tailored for them. We hope to continue building a diverse workforce that reflects the diversity of the communities we serve." — Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato Over 1,100 individuals have completed 2.2 million food order deliveries across 50 cities, including New Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Bhopal, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Agra and Lucknow. In addition to individuals with disabilities, Zomato has also onboarded more than 400 persons with hearing and speech impairments, reinforcing the importance of food order delivery as a livelihood source for people of all abilities. "We have been collaborating with Zomato since 2022 and are deeply impressed with Zomato's commitment to this cause. Most people with locomotor disability are unable to move out of their homes with ease and this restricts them from accessing most livelihood options, which can affect their social status and mental health negatively. Zomato's support of food order delivery as a livelihood option improves their self-esteem and ability to support their families. We're proud to collaborate with Zomato on this noble mission." — Siddarth Daga - Co-Founder, Chief Impact Officer, NeoMotion Assistive Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Fiza, a delivery partner from Bangalore, part of the livelihood project for persons with disabilities, who has been working with the Zomato platform since 2023, challenged multiple stereotypes and says, "I was not working before. This is my first working experience; it feels really good. Earlier, I used to stay home, and it impacted my mental health. I feel fresh and liberated as I step out. My mother often used to worry about my well-being, but I had the confidence and I tried onboarding with Zomato as a delivery partner. People are very supportive too. When customers see me, they encourage me to carry on my journey. I have stepped out after 11 years. I pay my own bills now." About Zomato Launched in 2010, Zomato's mission is better food for more people. Zomato is a restaurant search & discovery and food ordering and delivery platform. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573307/Zomato_National_award.jpg (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

