Zomato sees more leadership shuffle ahead of next year's share issue

Benglauru: Foodtech unicorn Zomato, which is gearing up for its public market debut, has seen its chief operating officer (COO) and co-founder Gaurav Gupta step down from his current role in the company, said two people familiar with the matter.

Gupta, who has been with Zomato for over five years and was given the ‘co-founder’ title in March, 2019 by CEO Deepinder Goyal, will focusing on launching the company’s nutrition business.

Since last year, Zomato has been running pilots for its ‘health and nutrition’ business, which currently is a filter on the Zomato app, and details out food ordering-options for calorie-conscious customers, looking to try keto and other diets.

“I will be vacating the COO position at Zomato. I was anyway not doing this role, and it will be great for all of us if we find someone better than me to do this role at Zomato [...] I will be focusing on launching our nutrition business (you must have gotten a few surveys in the recent past). This business can potentially be a large value driver for Zomato in the future," said Gaurav Gupta, in an internal memo to employees.

Goyal will be taking over Zomato’s premium service Pro and its dining vertical, which was previously managed by Gupta.

Zomato confirmed the development but didn't share details on the new COO and the new designation for Gupta.

Zomato will be promoting an internal employee, if need be, to head its operations, said one person mentioned above.

Over the past few weeks, the Gurugram-based firm has been reshuffling its leadership, before the proposed initial public offering (IPO), in the first half of 2021. Last month, the company elevated Akshant Goyal, as Zomato’s newest new chief financial officer (CFO), who was earlier heading corporate development for the company.

CFO Goyal was earlier Vice President of Kotak Investment Banking. Last week, Mint reported that Zomato has appointed Kotak Mahindra Bank as merchant banker and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Indus Law as legal advisors for its IPO process.

Akriti Chopra, who was earlier the company CFO and led Zomato’s fundraising efforts until now, will be responsible for people development for the organization.

The news on Gupta stepping down was first reported by Moneycontrol.

Last week, Mint also reported that Zomato will raise a little more than $146.5 million as a part of its ongoing Series J round of funding, before it starts preparation for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Gurugram-based startup has raised an additional ₹37.9 crore (about $5.1 million) in October from Pacific Horizon Investment Trust, which is managed by UK’s Baillie Gifford and Co. Ltd.

The ongoing round will see Mirae Asset-Naver Asia Growth Fund, Steadview Capital, hedge-fund Luxor Capital Partners, Lugard Road Capital and ASP India LP pump in the fresh capital over the coming weeks.

