Zomato sees more leadership shuffle ahead of next year's share issue

“I will be vacating the COO position at Zomato. I was anyway not doing this role, and it will be great for all of us if we find someone better than me to do this role at Zomato [...] I will be focusing on launching our nutrition business (you must have gotten a few surveys in the recent past). This business can potentially be a large value driver for Zomato in the future," said Gaurav Gupta, in an internal memo to employees.