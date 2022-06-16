Zomato share price rises 20% in a month. Edelweiss has 'Buy' tag

"We do expect Blinkit’s valuation to reset at a lower level than the USD1bn in the previous round, considering correction in valuations in this space. We note a 5% reduction in cost per delivery is possible with the Blinkit acquisition which, ceteris paribus, can lead to 70bp higher contribution margins as % of AOV and 11% higher valuation if these benefits are sustained," Edelweiss' note said.