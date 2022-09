A Gurugram-based businessman was dissatisfied when only salan was delivered to him via Zomato's intercity meal delivery service.

Prateek Kanwal, who is also the shareholder of the delivery giant, had ordered for a chicken biryani from a restaurant named Hotel Shadab in Hyderabad, however, to his disappointment, he only received a box of salan.

Sharing his disappointing experience on Twitter, he wrote, “Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using Zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. Deepinder Goyal, this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon!"

In another tweet, he wrote, “It’s a double loss for me. As a customer and as a shareholder, Deepinder Goyal must figure out where is the failure in the process. Atleast, this won’t happen again."

Ordered chicken biryani from Hotel Shadab using @zomato interstate legend service and all I got was a small box of salan. @deepigoyal this seemed like a great idea but my dinner plans are up in the air now. Now, you owe me a Biryani in Gurgaon! pic.twitter.com/ppVbausds8 — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

Zomato recently launched its intercity food delivery system- 'Intercity Legends'. The pilot project aims to deliver unique food from any city in India to different parts of the country. Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a blogpost had said that one can order all the delicacies from several cuisines in all parts of the country through the intercity option.

Also Read: Hyderabadi biriyani to Delhi ka Butter chicken: Know CEO's take on Zomato ‘Intercity legends'

Soon after his tweet, customer service and product head of Zomato's interstate legends contacted him and made sure the order was delivered to him. Zomato, as an apology, not only delivered him the order but also sent an extra portion of Chicken Biryani.

Appreciating their gesture, Kanwal later took to Twitter and wrote, “Credit where it’s due! Sushant from customer service and product head of Zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra Biryani from biryani by kilo! Issue has been resolved Deepinder Goyal! At least, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service."

Credit where it’s due! Sushant from customer service and product head of @zomato interstate legends not only tracked my Biryani but also sent me an extra Biryani from @biryanibykilo! Issue has been resolved @deepigoyal! Atleast, as a shareholder I feel good about customer service pic.twitter.com/nZ1O7TvsAJ — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 3, 2022

Also read: Zomato's next: Inter-city food delivery, logistical nightmare or masterstroke?

How does the intercity service work?

Under the initiative, the company has listed a number of restaurants in different cities from where a customer can order their food like any other regular Zomato order.

All food will be packed by the restaurant and then refrigerated before being shipped via air or road to reach customers the next day, the company said. However, some orders may take longer than one day to reach customers. Unfortunately, the services are not available for all users yet.

Deepinder Goyal said these "iconic dishes" could be ordered through 'Intercity Legends' on the Zomato app and will be transported through flight.

"The food is freshly prepared by the restaurant and packed in reusable and tamper-proof containers to keep it safe during air transit," he said, adding mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives.

At present, Goyal said the company is "piloting this for select customers in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi"