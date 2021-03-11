A delivery man of Zomato has been booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in Bengaluru, according to Bengaluru DCP (South East) Joshi Srinath





A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further. The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday. "So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels.

Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company Zomato says, "We deeply regret this incident & apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience".

In a statement, the company said, "We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform".

