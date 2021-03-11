OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Zomato staff booked for 'assaulting' model in Bengaluru

A delivery man of Zomato has been booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a woman in Bengaluru, according to Bengaluru DCP (South East) Joshi Srinath


MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A man receives the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease vaccine

Why experiencing some side-effects after Covid vaccination could be good

4 min read . 11:34 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bhagavad Gita inspires India to help humanity with Covid-19 vaccines: PM Modi

1 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Eight fire engines from Ambernath and neighbouring Badlapur town were rushed to the spot, he said.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in biscuit factory near Mumbai

1 min read . 11:10 AM IST
West Bengal is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 65,835 beggars.

West Bengal ranks top with 81,224 beggars: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

1 min read . 11:00 AM IST

A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further. The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday. "So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels.


Stating that they were sorry for the incident, the food delivery company Zomato says, "We deeply regret this incident & apologise to Hitesha for this traumatic experience".

In a statement, the company said, "We are in touch with her and are providing our complete support through the necessary medical care and investigation. Meanwhile, we have delisted the delivery partner from our platform".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout