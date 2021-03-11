Zomato staff booked for 'assaulting' model in Bengaluru

A Zomato delivery personnel was arrested shortly after Hitesha Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further. The model said she lodged a complaint with the Zomato customer care asking them to either deliver food free of cost or cancel the order after it was delayed on Tuesday. "So guys, my Zomato order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive and meanwhile the delivery person just did this," said Chandranee, crying and showing her bleeding nose in a selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels.