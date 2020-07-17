Zomato, Swiggy launch campaigns to revive demand

NEW DELHI: Online food ordering platforms Zomato and Swiggy have launched advertising campaigns to revive demand convincing consumers about heightened safety measures and pushing offers.

Zomato, in its new TV ad, shows a mother approving safety levels of the food delivery by the platform and allowing her son to order online.

Elaborating on the television spot theme Mohit Sardana, chief operating officer - food delivery at Zomato, said there's a strong belief that mothers know best -- they are the ones keeping a tight check on their family’s safety and food hygiene.

"Therefore, it is important for us to have mother's stamp of approval on the multiple layers of safety nets and hygiene protocols we have established to ensure safety of food," he added.

The new marketing campaign is also being promoted across digital platforms such as YouTube and over-the-top online video streaming platforms Hotstar and Voot.

In April, Zomato launched Zomato Gold Support Fund asking customers to buy its annual Gold (now Pro) membership and promising them that all proceeds from the subscription fee in April will go to help the restaurant staff.

Apart from talking about safety, Swiggy has also launched multiple discounts and offers to incentivise consumers to order online through its ads along with highlighting the need of customer support for restauants.

In June, the food ordering platform in collaboration with National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) launched a campaign #AtYourService, urging customers to support their favourite restaurants by ordering in or dining in to support the community.

Swiggy also participated in food security initiative for marginalised members of the restaurant community in association with Pepsi and NRAI. For the campaign, Pepsi said it will donate the MRP of every soft drink ordered from a restaurant listed on Swiggy to NRAI’s Employee Relief Corpus to help the needy.

Srivats TS, vice-president - marketing, Swiggy, said the platform is focused towards supporting the restaurant community in every way possible.

"We hope to help the restaurant workers with an intent to stabilize their lives in these challenging times," he added.

Advertising experts believe that at a time when restaurant and food industry is one of the most badly hit by pandemic, consumer confidence building initiatives will help revive demand and build brand loyalty.

Noting the two platforms have different kind of messaging themes, Naresh Gupta, co-founder and chief strategy officer at advertising agency Bang In The Middle said he liked the Swiggy campaign.

"Swiggy took a slightly wider appeal of getting patrons into the outlets and supporting businesses. Today, for every eatery the question is of survival, and they can't survive by just taking orders and delivering. Both brands need to build traction for the eateries," he noted.

