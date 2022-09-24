Zomato to inspect restaurants hosting more than 10 brands from the same kitchen2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2022, 08:11 AM IST
Food aggregator Zomato has said it will manually check restaurants running more than 10 brands from the same kitchen
Food Aggregator Zomato said on Friday that it will carry out a physical inspection of cloud kitchens that run more than 10 brands from a single location.