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Zomato under the scanner after Zepto, Food Safety officials visit Bengaluru warehouses: Report

Recently, the Food Safety and Drug Administration took action after a surprise inspection at the Zepto Warehouse in Bengaluru. The unit was sealed over multiple violations of food safety norms, added a press release obtained by ANI.

Sneha Biswas
Updated12 Aug 2026, 02:21 PM IST
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Zepto Warehouse Sealed in Bengaluru Over ‘Unhygienic’ Storage | All About the Food Safety Raid
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Just a day after sealing a Zepto warehouse in Bengaluru over alleged unhygienic conditions and safety violations, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department have reportedly inspected Zomato's warehouse in the city on Wednesday. This comes after a report claims that the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) also visited a Hyperpure by Zomato unit at Sakalawara on Tuesday.

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Inspection at Hyperpure by Zomato

NDTV reported that the officials reached the Hyperpure by Zomato facility located on Bannerghatta Road to inspect the food items. However, no official statement has been issued by the team.

Previous alleged violations

Earlier, Times of India reported that the FDA team flagged lapses in labelling, licensing and storage of several items at the Sakalawara facility, which was supplying food and other products to multiple hotels. However, it was said that the premises of the warehouse were found to be clean and tidy during the inspection, added the department.

During the inspection, officials reportedly found 146 kg of chicken without the FSSAI licence number of the manufacturer, while 40 kg of garlic was said to be sourced from a manufacturer whose FSSAI licence was not valid. The team also found alleged mislabelling on 300 kg of rice, 20 kg of dry fruits and 15 kg of masala in the packaged products of the facility. Besides these, 10 kg of imported radish pickle was reportedly not stored in a refrigerated area, as per requirement.

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The report added that the department collected 40 samples, consisting of five legal samples and 35 survey samples, for further investigation. Reportedly, the FDA has issued a notice to the Zomato Hyperpure unit, adding that further legal action would be taken as per provisions.

Also Read | Bengaluru Zepto warehouse sealed in Hoskote; ₹25,000 fine imposed

Zepto warehouse sealed: What is happening in Bengaluru

Food safety officials have stepped up their inspections in recent days.

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration Department has sealed a Zepto warehouse in Hoskote taluk of Bengaluru Rural district following a surprise visit.

The inspection was carried out to check the quality, safety, storage, labelling and handling of food products as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and FSSAI Rules, 2011, reported ANI.

Also Read | Blinkit's Malad warehouse licence suspended over cockroach infestation

As per the official release, due to the unhygienic conditions observed at the warehouse, the department sealed the facility with immediate effect.

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"The Food Safety and Drug Administration Department will take strict legal action against food business operators found violating food safety regulations," the news agency quoted the Commissioner from the release.

The department aims to continue conducting special inspection drives to ensure public access to safe, quality and hygienic food.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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