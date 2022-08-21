Zomato withdraws ‘Mahakal’ thali ad featuring Hrithik Roshan following protests

Meanwhile, Zomato shares have been in uptrend after hitting its new 52-week low of ₹40.60 apiece on NSE last month. This food platform stock has risen from around ₹46.80 to ₹63.10 apiece levels in August 2022, logging around 35 per cent rise this month. The company management has promised to meet the break even in next four quarters.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}