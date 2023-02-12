Zomato-owned Blinkit to expand dark store count by around 40% in next 12 months
The company currently has over 400 dark stores that act as warehouses.
Zomato-owned Blinkit's CEO Albinder Dhindsa has said that the company is looking to expand its micro-fulfilment centres or dark stores count by around 40 percent in next 12 months.
