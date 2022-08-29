Zomato's next: Inter-city food delivery, logistical nightmare or masterstroke?

The inc42 report cited it had ordered 1 kg Biriyani from Hyderabad to check how the initiative works. It said, our order was priced at INR 700 including taxes, the cost of the dish (INR 280) and the cost of delivery and shipping (INR 350). The same order placed within the city of Hyderabad had a final price of INR 350. So essentially, customers would be paying nearly 2X for some items depending on the dishes. (For first-time customers, company is also offering a discount of INR 200 for a customer’s first intercity order, and a further discount for bulk orders)

