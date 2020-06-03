Zoom Jan-Mar revenue rockets 169% on year, video chat firm doubles 2020 guidance

According to the company, there was 354% y-o-y growth in the number of Zoom customers who had more than 10 employees. The number of daily meeting participants on Zoom peaked at 300 million in April 2020, as compared to 10 million in December 2019. The addition of new users, most of them non-paying, also narrowed Zoom’s gross margin from 82.7% in the previous quarter to 68.4% in this quarter. It was 80.2% in the same quarter last year.